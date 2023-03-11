Woman injured in unprovoked downtown assault: Police

A 47-year-old Winnipeg woman is recovering after an unprovoked attack in downtown Winnipeg Friday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 8 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and James Avenue.

Emergency responders found a 47-year-old woman there suffering from injuries after being assaulted. She was assessed by paramedics at the scene and medically cleared.

The suspect was tracked down nearby and arrested without further incident.

Investigators believe the suspect approached the victim and assaulted her without provocation. The victim fell on the ground, hitting her head on the concrete.

Police say the suspect continued to assault the victim while she was down, but a good Samaritan stepped in, and the suspect fled on foot before the police arrived.

The suspect and the victim were not previously known to one another.

A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg faces assault charges and remains behind bars. All charges must be proven in court.