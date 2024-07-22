Woman killed after being struck by vehicle: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG
    Notre Dame Avenue at McPhillips Street is pictured on July 22, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Notre Dame Avenue at McPhillips Street is pictured on July 22, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A 32-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning.

    Officers were called to Notre Dame Avenue and McPhillips Street at 12:10 a.m.

    They said the woman, who was a pedestrian, was hit by a passenger vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and talked with investigators.

    The woman, who was from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital in unstable condition, where she died from her injuries.

    The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with video or dash camera footage is asked to call police.

