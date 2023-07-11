Woman killed following vehicle rollover: RCMP

A 19-year-old woman from Lorette has died following a vehicle rollover Monday morning.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a crash on Highway 206 near New Bothwell in the RM of Hanover,

Officers said a passerby noticed the vehicle in the ditched and stopped to assist, also calling for emergency services.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Niverville, along with the woman, were both taken to hospital with severe injuries.

The woman died from her injuries later in the day at hospital.

The crash is under investigation.