Woman killed in hit-and-run on Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information on a fatal crash on Portage Avenue on Sunday that left a 24-year-old woman dead.

Around 11:30 p.m., police received a report about a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Berry Street.

Police said a woman was lying on the road with serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital in unstable condition where she died.

The victim has been identified as Shannon Joan Marie Romaniuk.

The traffic division investigation determined that Romaniuk was crossing Portage when she was hit by a car. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver/grey late-model SUV.

Police note the car and its occupants left the scene after the crash and remain outstanding.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage of the suspect vehicle and the manner of driving before the crash, is asked to contact 204-986-7085 or 204-786-8477.