Woman making end of life plans upset aquamation isn't an option in Manitoba

A demonstration of how aquamation works. Oct 31, 2022. (Source: Complex Funeraire le Sieur/Youtube) A demonstration of how aquamation works. Oct 31, 2022. (Source: Complex Funeraire le Sieur/Youtube)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island