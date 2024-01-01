Woman recovering after New Year's Eve lounge shooting

Winnipeg police are investigating after a shooting at a downtown Winnipeg lounge early in the new year

The Winnipeg Police Service duty office tells CTV News it happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday at an establishment on St. Mary Avenue.

Police say that two groups got into an altercation at the lounge, the situation escalated and someone pulled out a gun.

A shot was fired inside the building, which hit an innocent bystander. She was taken to hospital to be treated, but is expected to fully recovery.

There's no word yet on any arrests. More information is expected to come on Tuesday