Woman sexually assaulted while walking home in Winnipeg park: police

A Winnipeg woman was sexually assaulted while walking home in a Richmond West park.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the incident was reported at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the victim, who is in her 20s, was walking home from a bus stop on Pembina Highway. As she passed through Kirkbridge Park, she was pushed to the ground by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

Police say the suspect eventually fled on a bicycle, and she ran to safety.

WPS was contacted, and she received medical attention.

The sex crimes unit took over the investigation, and is in the early stages of gathering more information.

The suspect is described as a male with light skin who spoke English with an average build and is about five-foot-eight. He was wearing all black with a black baseball cap and black pants. He was also wearing a black, medical mask and was on a bicycle.

Anyone with information or home surveillance video in the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.