Woman sitting on bench struck and killed by truck: RCMP

A 54-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after a woman was hit and killed by a truck in a Poplar River parking lot.

According to RCMP, the incident took place Saturday at 1:20 p.m. in front of the Northern Store. Investigators say a 54-year-old man was driving a pickup truck in the parking lot and he hit two women, ages 59 and 18, who were sitting on a bench in front of the store.

The 59-year-old woman was taken to the nursing station, where she was pronounced dead, while the 18-year-old suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries. Edwin Wesley has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm. The charges have not been proven in court.

He was released from custody, and will appear in court on Oct. 3, 2022.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.