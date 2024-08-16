Woman visiting family in Winnipeg stabbed: police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is looking for information after a woman, who was in the city to visit family, was stabbed on Thursday.

The WPS was called to the 600 block of Main Street at around 5 p.m. on Thursday where they found a woman with upper body injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Police investigated and determined the victim was walking in the area of the Main Street underpass when an unknown woman approached her. Officers allege the two went to a nearby hotel, at which point, the suspect assaulted and robbed the victim of her cellphone.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.