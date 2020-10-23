WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg woman walked across the city on Thursday with the goal of raising awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous men and boys.

Tracy Fiddler began her 12-kilometre journey at noon and travelled down Portage Avenue from Westwood Drive, finishing at the monument honouring MMIWG at The Forks.

She said she asked people, wherever they are, whatever time zone they’re in, to say a prayer at noon.

“Pray for the missing loved ones, pray for our homeless, pray for our murdered ones and pray for those that are struggling,” she said.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg

Fiddler noted the walk was not a planned event, she simply messaged her sister to say “it’s that time again.”

“My walk was originally supposed to start from in between the women’s jail and the men’s jail and to bring those prayers forth,” she said.

“This is the longest walk I’ve taken and the longest, challenging walk.”

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg