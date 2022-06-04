Woman with dementia abducted in Winnipeg found safe: police

A Winnipeg woman with dementia who was abducted early Saturday morning has been found safe, police say.

Around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Winnipeg police confirmed 63-year-old Sandra McLaughlin had been located. While no further details were immediately provided, police said more information would be released.

Winnipeg police had issued an emergency alert after McLaughlin who lives with dementia was abducted early Saturday morning in what police described as a 'completely random incident.'

Police said it was reported that McLaughlin was in the rear of a blue 2012 Jeep Patriot that was parked at a gas station in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue. While the Jeep was parked, police said a man came up and stole it shortly before 2 a.m.

Video surveillance shows a man walking up to the Jeep, get in the passenger side and slide over to the driver seat. Police said a family member who had been driving the vehicle with Sandra is then seen walking up and attempting to stop the theft, but the Jeep drives away.

UPDATE: Following is video footage of the abduction. If you have any information to share please contact investigators at at 204-986-6250. pic.twitter.com/zLtcMfPg6Q — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 4, 2022

Police said the Jeep was last seen heading west on Portage Avenue towards the Perimeter Highway.

Winnipeg police issued an emergency alert shortly after 11 a.m., asking people to be on the lookout and to call 911 if they see anything.

Earlier in the day, Winnipeg police also issued a silver alert, which is issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing. Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service said the fact McLaughlin lives with dementia added to the seriousness of the situation.

Winnipeg police issued an emergency alert shortly after 11 a.m. on June 4, 2022, for 63-year-old Sandra McLaughlin who was abducted early Saturday morning. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

He said while car thefts are fairly common in Winnipeg, for someone to be inside the vehicle when it is stolen is unusual.

"It is an unusual incident. We have nothing to indicate that these parties know each other," Murray said. "At this point, it appears to be a completely random incident and a crime of opportunity."

This is a developing story. More to come.