One woman was taken to hospital on Tuesday after police said she was stabbed multiple times and robbed of her personal belongings.

According to a Winnipeg Police Service news release, a woman was walking in the 700 block of Maryland Street when she was approached by two females who demanded her personal property. After robbing her, officers said one of the suspects took out a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

Around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday officers found the woman with stab wounds in the area. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The news release said officers found a woman at around 1:30a.m. who matched the suspect description in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue and arrested her. Around noon on Thursday another suspect, a 16-year-old female, was arrested.

Billie Jo Cooke, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and failure to comply with recognizance. She was detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a weapon and failure to comply with undertaking. She is being held at the Manitoba Youth Centre.