WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Work continues on alert system for missing Indigenous women: minister

    A set up honouring MMIWG victims during a Red Dress alert system event on Oct. 4, 2024. (Daniel Timmermann/CTV News Winnipeg) A set up honouring MMIWG victims during a Red Dress alert system event on Oct. 4, 2024. (Daniel Timmermann/CTV News Winnipeg)
    The federal government says it's making progress on a pilot program for an alert system that would inform the public when an Indigenous woman or girl is missing.

    The federal and Manitoba governments have been working on a Red Dress Alert system.

    It would be similar to Amber Alerts, which are used when a child is abducted, and the aim is to eventually make it countrywide.

    Gary Anandasangaree, the federal minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations, says a Manitoba Indigenous group has been selected to lead the pilot, which was first announced in May.

    Statistics Canada said in a report last year that the homicide rate for Indigenous women and girls was six times higher than the rate for their non-Indigenous counterparts.

    The federal budget set aside $1.3 million to develop and implement the alert system.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

