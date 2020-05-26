WINNIPEG -- Splash pads in Winnipeg will remain closed for a little longer.

During a news conference at city hall Tuesday afternoon, Jay Shaw, assistant manager of the city’s emergency operations centre, addressed when city-owned water parks, spray pads, and splash pads could reopen.

“One of the first things we need to do is follow the Public Health Orders, and make sure that when the province comes out with the opening date for phase two of their plan, that we fully can assess and understand any restrictions, any type of requirements that may need to be put in place to be able to make those things safe,” he said.

“They’re the experts, they’re the public health folks that are leading the charge, and we’re doing our best to support.”

While a date for reopening is not yet known, Shaw said the city is making sure the parks are ready to operate when they’re given the green light to reopen.

“We’re looking forward to getting some details out, based on when the province releases some information for us,” he said.

On the subject of pools, Shaw added the city is also examining ways to reopen pools safely, and are waiting for direction from the province on when they can reopen.