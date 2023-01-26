Worker assaulted after denying suspect free coffee: Brandon police

A 49-year-old man was arrested for assault on Tuesday in Brandon after an employee was attacked for asking a suspect to leave when they demanded free coffee.

The investigation began at 6:30 a.m., when the Brandon Police Service received a report about a man causing a disturbance and damaging property at a business in the 2800 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police allege the man was throwing chairs in the business, and struck the windshield of a car in the parking lot.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 49-year-old suspect in the area and arrested him for mischief of property under $5,000. He was released from custody and scheduled to appear in court in March.

However, the investigation continued at around 8 p.m., when police received a report of a man causing a disturbance at a business in the 1500 block of Highland Avenue. Officers allege it was the same man who damaged property at the Victoria Avenue business.

During the second incident, police said the man went into the business and demanded coffee. When the staff asked the man to leave the premises, an employee was punched in the face several times. The suspect then left the scene.

Police found the 49-year-old man in the area and arrested him for assault. He was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.