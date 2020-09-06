WINNIPEG -- A resident at an assisted living facility next door to Donwood Manor personal care home in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the care home to go into outbreak protocols.

Announced Sunday, the province said a previously identified case in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is linked to the assisted living facility.

According to the province, the risk of spread is considered low.

Donwood Manor is now listed as Restricted (orange) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, meaning visitations are restricted.

OTHER CARE HOMES

Donwood Manor care home is one of four Winnipeg senior facilities under increased restrictions right now.

A health care worker at the Concordia Place care home tested positive for the virus last week.

Along with Concordia Place, Fred Douglas Lodge personal care home and Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home are listed as Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

There are currently nine senior facilities with outbreak protocols in Manitoba.