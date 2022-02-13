WPS asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year old female
The Winnipeg police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old female, Halena Shingoose.
She was last seen in the North End of the city Feb. 07, 2022 at approximately 3:00 a.m.
Shingoose is described as a female, 5’7” in height, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing and a black backpack.
Police are concerned for her well-being, and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police working to reopen Ambassador Bridge; up to 30 arrests made
Windsor Police say officers have made between 25 and 30 arrests in connection with the trucker convoy protest at the Ambassador Bridge crossing as they work to reopen the bridge to traffic.
BREAKING | Ottawa mayor says truckers have agreed to leave residential neighbourhoods
The Mayor's Office told councillors that an agreement was reached through "backchannel negotiations" for vehicles to exit residential streets in the coming days.
Canada protests sound common refrain: 'We stand for freedom'
Canadians who have occupied downtown Ottawa, disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and inspired copycat protests from New Zealand to the Netherlands sound a common note when asked about their motivation: Decisions about their health shouldn't be made by the government.
U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.
Developing | RCMP arrest anti-mandate protesters at blockaded B.C. border crossing
Police have begun arresting anti-mandate protesters who had been blocking the roadway leading to the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey, B.C. since Saturday.
Canada pulls some of its task force personnel from Ukraine
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is temporarily relocating some of force personnel based in Ukraine to a separate location in Europe, according to Canada’s Ministry of National Defence.
Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides. Here's where an invasion could be launched
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border in recent weeks, according to U.S. estimates, raising fears from Western and Ukrainian intelligence officials that an invasion could be imminent.
Outgoing special forces members under military investigation for alleged involvement in Ottawa protests
In response to allegations that several members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been involved in the Ottawa protests, officials have confirmed that two outgoing members are facing a military investigation.
Pandemic exodus of Canadian families from cities could fuel wage inflation
A pandemic-driven exodus of young families out of Canada's largest cities has depleted a core age group of workers from the already tight labour market, which experts say risks accelerating wage inflation in certain industries.
Regina
-
Regina residents making the most of winter
Snow is filling yards across the city, but some residents aren’t letting the winter season stop them from having fun.
-
Two Albert St. businesses robbed over the weekend, Regina police say
The Regina Police Service responded to two robberies on Albert St. over the weekend.
-
Solidarity Sask. convoy to U.S. border held at Regway crossing
A vehicle convoy travelled from Regina to the U.S. border Saturday in solidarity with the ongoing protests in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa mayor says truckers have agreed to leave residential neighbourhoods
The Mayor's Office told councillors that an agreement was reached through "backchannel negotiations" for vehicles to exit residential streets in the coming days.
-
Feds prepared to use emergency powers to end blockades, but police must 'do their job': Blair
The federal government is prepared to invoke the Emergencies Act to see the trucker convoy protests and blockades end, says Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, calling it a 'critical situation,' while also saying that police need to 'do their job.'
-
'I feel like we're moving on': Saskatoon restaurant expects customers to return as vax policy ends
Las Palapas Resort Grill manager Jason Wosinity knows as he opens his doors to customers he hasn’t seen in a while, others will not feel safe being around those who are unvaccinated.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's COVID-19 deaths doubled since the start of 2022
The number of COVID-related deaths has more than doubled in the Sudbury and Manitoulin area since the beginning of the year.
-
Sault musicians set the Valentine's Day mood
Some musicians are helping to set the mood for Valentine's Day, with the release of new songs and a free concert.
-
Women’s hockey league launches in North Bay
North Bay's senior women's hockey league has three teams this year with hopes to grow to 10 next year.
Edmonton
-
'Listening, learning and adapting': Edmonton city council to consider anti-racism strategy
A community-driven anti-racism strategy to challenge systemic barriers in the city and governance processes will be reviewed by councillors for the first time on Monday.
-
Industry, provincial lobbying weaken proposed federal coal effluent rules: critics
The federal government has bowed to provincial and industry lobbying in weakening proposed standards for coal mining effluent, critics say.
-
More tickets at Coutts, Alta. border, crossing remains closed to commercial trucks
Police officers have cleared a protest in Ontario and a handful of protesters are facing criminal charges in connection with a B.C. rally, but the RCMP have not taken similar action in Alberta.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 1,540 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 402 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Sunday.
-
Gas prices in Toronto area reach record high; analyst warns of more hikes
The prices at the pumps in the Toronto area continue to break records and one industry analyst said further hikes are coming due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
-
Three people injured in Scarborough shooting: police
Three people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
More tickets at Coutts, Alta. border, crossing remains closed to commercial trucks
Police officers have cleared a protest in Ontario and a handful of protesters are facing criminal charges in connection with a B.C. rally, but the RCMP have not taken similar action in Alberta.
-
Flames run win streak to six in a row with victory over Islanders
It took a while to get in the lineup and stay in the lineup, but Flames Adam Ruzicka is starting to flash his potential.
-
Grass fire at Nose Hill scorches two hectares of land
Crews were called to a grass fire in Nose Hill Park that stretched across two hectares of land.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins first ever tennis tournament in Rotterdam
Felix Auger-Aliassime has, at long last, won a major tournament beating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in straight sets to win the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament.
-
Quebec reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down by 62
Quebec reported on Sunday that nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in the province, as hospitalizations dropped by 62.
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and what's coming Monday
Those wanting to host a Super Bowl party today at home or at a restaurant and watch the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battle for glory were given the green light by the Quebec government (with a recommendation that it stay 10 people or less), as the province continues to lighten restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa mayor says truckers have agreed to leave residential neighbourhoods
The Mayor's Office told councillors that an agreement was reached through "backchannel negotiations" for vehicles to exit residential streets in the coming days.
-
Counter-protesters block convoy vehicles on Ottawa streets
Residents frustrated with the 17-day "Freedom Convoy" occupation in downtown Ottawa took to the streets on Sunday, blocking vehicle convoys from joining hundreds of trucks, vehicles and people on Parliament Hill.
-
No new COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa on Sunday, hospitalizations remain steady
The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection remained steady at 26, with four patients in the ICU.
Atlantic
-
Kalin's Call: Coastal Low Bring Swipe of Snow Sunday through Monday
A low pressure system developing off the southeastern US seaboard will track north towards, and then pass east, of the Maritimes over the next 24 to 36 hours.
-
Fredericton's anti-mandate protest stretches into third day
The anti-mandate protest taking place in Fredericton reached its third day on Sunday and though numbers grew smaller, the crowd remained loud.
-
N.B. reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
King Street South closed for second straight day in Uptown Waterloo
For the second straight day, King Street South has been closed between Erb Street and William Street in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Ontario reports total of 1,540 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 402 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Sunday.
-
Gas prices in Toronto area reach record high; analyst warns of more hikes
The prices at the pumps in the Toronto area continue to break records and one industry analyst said further hikes are coming due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | RCMP arrest anti-mandate protesters at blockaded B.C. border crossing
Police have begun arresting anti-mandate protesters who had been blocking the roadway leading to the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey, B.C. since Saturday.
-
UBC residents petitioning to save trees threatened by campus development
Neighbours of a proposed development on the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus are calling for changes to the plan in hopes of preserving dozens of trees in the area.
-
Homicide at north Nanaimo business was random, RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo say a homicide at a local coffee shop Saturday morning appears to have been random.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide at north Nanaimo business was random, RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo say a homicide at a local coffee shop Saturday morning appears to have been random.
-
Cowichan Valley business owners call for end of B.C. Vaccine Card
Aaron Scally says B.C.'s vaccine card is hurting business at his brewery in Duncan. He's one of multiple business owners in the Cowichan Valley who say the province should now scrap the program.
-
Wildlife cameras in Sooke Hills park helping researchers monitor effects of human presence
A project years in the making is under way in one of the Capital Regional District's (CRD) largest parks, with the goal of monitoring and assessing wildlife, their movements and the impact human activity has on their behavior.