WPS asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year old female

The Winnipeg police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old female, Halena Shingoose.

She was last seen in the North End of the city Feb. 07, 2022 at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Shingoose is described as a female, 5’7” in height, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing and a black backpack.

Police are concerned for her well-being, and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.