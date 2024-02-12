WPS to give new details on North End standoff that led to 3 officers being shot

Winnipeg police are set to give an update on an incident that led to three officers being shot while investigating reports of a woman being held against her will in an apartment building.

Officers are set to hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 p.m. at police headquarters.

Chief Danny Smyth will give new information about the incident that unfolded over the weekend in the North End.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the proceedings.

Police gave initial details about the incident over the weekend.

Officials say were called to the scene in the 200 block of College Avenue at around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a woman being held against her will.

Officers said several people, some of whom were thought to be armed, were believed to be inside.

The tactical support team was able to get some people out of the building, including the woman who was being held against her will.

However, some people would not leave.

Officers were on scene for several hours. A critical incident command was initiated, which involved crisis negotiations, the drone unit and uniform patrol.

During the standoff, three police officers were shot. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

Two men in their 30s were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from Kayla Rosen