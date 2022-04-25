WRHA CEO says current hospital wait times are concerning
The CEO of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) calls current hospital wait times concerning, as COVID-19 continues to spread.
In an internal memo obtained by CTV News Winnipeg, WRHA CEO Mike Nader tells staff he wants to acknowledge the “challenges” facing emergency and urgent care departments.
“Our current Emergency Department (ED) and Urgent Care (UC) metrics are concerning,” writes Nader.
“Wait times for lower-acuity patients have gone up considerably in recent months.”
The memo says the pandemic continues to impact the ability to “stabilize” the system, as COVID-19 is still spreading through the community.
“This is leading to a higher-than-normal increase in COVID-positive Medicine patients and is creating additional pressure,” writes Nader.
Nader says there are also patients who avoided care during the pandemic who are now showing up sicker and requiring longer care.
Adding to the challenges are staff shortages, with the memo saying sick time is at a record high. It appears to show 10 per cent of staff were off sick recently.
“We have staff who are off work due to symptoms or confirmed cases of COVID,” writes Nader. “A recent change in return-to-work protocols has additionally impacted the time that staff who test positive for COVID-19 remain away from work.”
As of April 6, a rapid antigen test is required for staff returning before a full 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or a positive test.
Nader writes there are some measures being taken to cut down on the wait times, like redirecting lower acuity patients to urgent care and a pilot plan testing patients for COVID-19 upon arrival to speed up patient flow. The memo says the health authority is also “refining” the inter-region transfer protocol and the virtual COVID outpatient program to open up medical beds in the bigger hospitals.
Nader says senior officials with the health authority and Shared Heath have been visiting hospitals looking for feedback and solutions.
“So allow me to repeat again my call for your insight, criticism, and ideas,” writes Nader.
“I am asking that you share with your manager any ideas or opportunities, especially as it relates to improving our flow of patients right now.”
As of noon Monday, wait times at Winnipeg’s ER and UC departments were as follows:
ER departments
- HSC Adult: 6.75 hours
- HSC Children’s: four hours
- St. Boniface: 6.75 hours
- Grace: five hours
UC departments
- Concordia: 5.5 hours
- Seven Oaks: 5.25 hours
- Victoria: 4.25 hours
According to published statistics, in February, nine out of 10 patients waited an average of 10 hours at HSC’s adult ER.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the WRHA, Shared Health, and the health minister for a response. Shared Health directed CTV News Winnipeg to the WRHA.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about US$44B
Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the company said.
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Key interest rate could soon go up another half percentage point, central bank says
The governor of the Bank of Canada is signalling Canada's key interest rate could go up another half percentage point in June to help wrestle inflation under control.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY attorney general
A New York judge found former U.S. President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.
Regina
-
2nd suspect charged in connection to murder of Regina woman
A second woman has been charged in connection to the death of Peri Redwood, who was murdered in October of 2021, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
4,500 customers still without power as crews continue repairs: SaskPower
Around 4,500 customers are still without power in southeast Saskatchewan as SaskPower crews continue with repair work following a spring snowstorm.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Saskatoon
-
Robbery at gunpoint reported in area prior to man's shooting death: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was fatally shot.
-
Saskatoon intersection reopens following sinkhole repair
One of Saskatoon's busiest intersections has reopened after a sinkhole formed last week.
-
Saskatoon council to consider stormwater pond to help prepare for climate change-caused flooding
City council will consider approving the design and construction of a $9.2 million dry stormwater pond in Saskatoon's Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Wikwemikong police chief found guilty in sexual assault case
The Wikwemikong Tribal Police chief who has been suspended with pay since charges were laid last year has been found guilty in a sexual assault case stemming from a 2019 incident.
-
Crackdown on loud vehicles in North Bay leads to dozens of charges in just a week
Police in North Bay say they have laid 32 charges in the first week of a crackdown on loud and illegally modified vehicles in the city.
-
Sault police charge teen with weapons, assault offences
A 17-year-old is facing a list of charges in Sault Ste. Marie after the canine unit led police to a home on Wellington Street East following an attack on two people, officials say.
Edmonton
-
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
-
3 dead in house fire northwest of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a house fire near Gunn, Alta.
-
Crown aims to try 4 accused in Alberta border blockade case at once
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta has run into a roadblock trying to set an early trial date.
Toronto
-
Top 5 things to know about the Ontario NDP’s election platform
The Ontario New Democratic Party unveiled their election platform on Monday, touting it as a plan “that works for people.” Here are five things you should know.
-
Crown seeks 23-year sentence for Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters
Prosecutors say a driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago should be sentenced to 23 years behind bars, minus roughly three years for time spent in custody awaiting trial.
-
Toronto community rallies to make sure food bank opens with full shelves
A local Toronto food bank scheduled to open its doors Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began almost did so with empty shelves until the community, including a city councillor, rallied to help.
Calgary
-
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Crown aims to try 4 accused in Alberta border blockade case at once
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta has run into a roadblock trying to set an early trial date.
-
Fundraiser for Saddle Ridge shooting victim's family surpasses goal
An online fundraising campaign to cover the funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Calgary man who was fatally shot earlier this month has eclipsed its initial target.
Montreal
-
Mom of slain Quebec boys in Wendake seeking compensation over alleged youth protection failures
The mother of two deceased boys whose father is accused of killing them is seeking $2 million from the Quebec government because she says youth protection services failed her family.
-
Hospitalized Quebec woman, 83, wakes up with one ring missing and the other cut open
The woman, who has Alzheimer's, was admitted to a Montreal-area hospital wearing her engagement ring, but it wasn’t on her finger when she left.
-
'I don't want to live anymore': Woman with Type 1 diabetes feels her body breaking down
Tanya Denis and her grandson live in Kanesatake, Que. and are among the growing number of Canadians that have diabetes, and among the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who have been diagnosed with one of the types of diabetes.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
-
Ottawa man seriously injured after tree falls and traps him
Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 70s is in hospital after being freed from underneath a fallen tree.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa up over the weekend
The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 increased over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
18-year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP
An 18-year-old man was killed in shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.
-
Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: report
A scathing new report on racism in the Canadian Armed Forces says the military is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other extremists from infiltrating its ranks.
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
Search ends for plane that went missing after taking off from Delhi, Ont.
Search efforts were called off Sunday for a plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never made it to its destination in northern Ontario.
-
Investigation continues after police shoot man in Cambridge during wellness check
Members of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit were in Cambridge Sunday, as they look into a police-involved shooting of a 22-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
After 2 bodies found, Winters Hotel in Gastown could be demolished by end of the day: city
Demolition of the Winters Hotel in Gastown could be complete by Monday evening, according to the City of Vancouver.
-
B.C. First Nation where potential remains found proposes settlement after 160-year battle with Canada
A British Columbia First Nation has reached a proposed $135-million settlement with the federal government, 160 years after settlers began taking over its village lands.
-
'Grand Estate' with bowling alley, 15-person hot tub listed in West Vancouver for $23M
If you're in the market for a mansion and can afford nearly $80,000 in annual property taxes, realtors in West Vancouver may have the home for you.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother and baby safe after woman goes into premature labour on flight: West Shore RCMP
Police say a Nunavut woman and her daughter are safe after the mother went into premature labour aboard a flight in February.
-
B.C. couple struggles to find doctor for Ukrainian woman who's carrying their twins and fleeing to Canada
A Pender Island, B.C., couple is searching for a family doctor for a Ukrainian woman who's acting as a surrogate mother and who's coming to stay with them indefinitely amid Russia's invasion.
-
BC Ferries unveils art for new 'Salish Heron' vessel
BC Ferries is showcasing the latest art design for its new liquefied natural gas (LNG) ferry, which was designed by Indigenous artist Maynard Johnny Jr.