'You can't ignore the sound of the drum': Hinode Taiko celebrates 40 years
A Winnipeg-based Japanese drum group is celebrating four decades of high energy beats.
Hinode Taiko held two performances of its 40th anniversary concert – titled "Hikari" - at the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain (CCFM) this weekend.
Artistic director Yuko Nozoe said it's an important milestone.
"For such a small community to sustain such a group for 40 years, it just speaks to the strength of the community," she said. "The commitment and the dedication of not just the players, but the people that support us as well."
Nozoe said that taiko - the Japanese word for "drum" – is an art form she has a strong connection to.
"The first time that I was exposed to this style of drumming was when I was three years old, and I went to Japan for the first time," said Nozoe. "I still remember how I felt when I first heard the instrument, and it's just been with me ever since.”
Hinode Taiko is Canada's longest-running taiko group east of the Rockies. Nozoe became involved with the group five years ago, when she moved to Winnipeg from Toronto.
"You can't ignore the sound of the drum. It's just like an unapologetic expression of my Japanese-Canadian-ness," she said.
Nozoe added the performance makes her feel connected to her Japanese heritage in a physical way.
"In Japanese tradition it's said that the sound of the taiko resembles the sound of a mothers heartbeat as heard from an unborn child, so its one of the first sounds that we hear," she said.
She said that even though the drumming is high energy and loud, it still has a calming effect.
"For me, the taiko drum represents all of our hearts beating as one, so I hope that we can connect on heartbeat level with the audience," said Nozoe.
Regina
Winter conditions inbound for much of Sask.: Environment Canada
Much of western and central Saskatchewan can expect winter conditions as storm warnings and weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada.
Thousands gather for 36th annual Santa Claus Parade in Regina
Albert Street in Regina saw hundreds of families with children gather on Sunday for the annual Santa Clause Parade.
Basement blaze leads to emergency response: Regina fire
Firefighters responded to a basement fire in east Regina on Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
'The beauty and the heartbreak of sport': Huskies football coach reflects on special season
The University of Saskatchewan football team returned to Saskatoon on Sunday to clear out their lockers for the last time this season.
Snowfall warning in effect for Saskatoon: Environment Canada
Saskatoon residents could be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Sunday afternoon.
Two arrested, cocaine and meth seized in Saskatoon police search
Two people face charges for trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon following the execution of a warrant on Avenue C North on Thursday, Saskatoon police said.
Northern Ontario
Forests Ontario to plant more trees in the North
Since 2008, Forests Ontario has planted more than two million tries in the north. Now, through a federally funded program called the 2 Billion Trees Commitment, even more will be planted.
-
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
How Canada's oldest flour mill is reviving an iconic Manitoba cereal brand
A historic flour mill in Ontario is putting a beloved Manitoba cereal brand back on store shelves.
Edmonton
Clover Bar landfill capping would be a 'significant reduction' in Edmonton's emissions
Thirteen years after closing to the public, Edmonton's Clover Bar landfill continues to release methane fumes, with plans to implement capture technology converting them into renewable biogas moving ahead.
-
Canada ends scoring drought at men's World Cup but can't hold off Croatia
Canada wasted little time Sunday ending its scoring drought at the men's World Cup via Alphonso Davies but could not hold off Croatia, losing 4-1 to end its hopes of reaching the tournament's knockout round.
-
Major Collisions responds to crash that injures 4 people
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.
Toronto
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police
One of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Brampton Sunday morning has died, according to Peel police.
-
Fiery explosion spotted under downtown Toronto bridge, no injuries reported
No injuries have been reported after a fiery explosion underneath the Bathurst Street Bridge at Fort York late Saturday.
-
As it happened: Croatia win 4-1, knock Canada out of World Cup 2022
Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first men's World Cup goal, but the team has been eliminated from the tournament after a 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Calgary
Snow squall watch issued for Calgary
Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
-
Cochrane RCMP investigating early-morning break in
Cochrane RCMP are investigating an early Sunday morning break-in to a residence in the Rivercrest Boulevard area of Cochrane.
-
Fire significantly damages Calgary duplex Sunday evening
Crews battled a duplex fire in Calgary's southeast Sunday evening.
Montreal
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train of Lights to visit Montreal Sunday night
After two years of virtual activities due to the pandemic, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train has resumed its food bank tour and will stop in the Montreal area on Sunday night. The train will first visit Montreal's west end around 7 p.m. to offer a free festive concert, and then do the same in Beaconsfield later in the evening.
-
François Legault 'afraid of the PQ's comeback,' says Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
Quebec Premier François Legault "fears the rise" of the Parti Québécois (PQ), according to the party's leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. St-Pierre Plamondon's words come a few days after the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) government agreed to grant a meagre increase in budgetary resources and speaking time to the PQ.
-
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
Ottawa
Ottawa soccer fans proud of Canada's showing at World Cup
Ottawa soccer fans went through a wave of emotions during Canada's World Cup game against Croatia on Sunday. But those fans say, despite Sunday's loss, they're still proud of Canada's showing on the world stage.
-
Three people injured in fire at Little Italy apartment building; second fire in just over a week
Three people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire in a Little Italy apartment building, the second in just over a week.
-
Ottawa's new city council, the LRT inquiry report, and keeping an eye on the flu: 5 stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Atlantic
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
-
Halifax explores lessening property tax hike
Halifax Regional Municipality councillors are looking to halve a proposed property tax hike.
Kitchener
Botched airplane landing, charges for school bus driver, $800K senior scam: Most read stories of the week
A Flair Airlines plane that botched the landing at the Region of Waterloo International Airport, charges for a school bus driver after a kid was dragged, and a senior scammed out of $800,000 round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Waterloo fans watch history together during Canada World Cup game
It may not have been the result they wanted, but soccer fans in Waterloo and across the country still witnessed history together.
-
Waterloo region families eager for more children’s pain meds arriving in Canada
Children’s cold and flu medications are on the way to restock bare pharmacy shelves, as the federal government is currently securing foreign imports to improve supply, and some pharmacies have seen those shipments already this weekend.
Vancouver
Vancouver trustees set to vote on bringing police officers back into city schools
B.C.'s human rights commissioner is among those opposed to a motion that would see Vancouver reinstate the controversial School Liaison Officer program, which stations police in city schools.
-
'Significant snowfall' may be on its way for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
The potential for snow in the region in the coming days has prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
Coquihalla Highway reopens between Hope and Merritt
Highway 5 has reopened between Hope and Merritt after an hours-long closure Sunday afternoon, according to DriveBC.
Vancouver Island
Victoria officer injured while arresting suspect at Santa Claus parade, police say
A Victoria police officer was injured while trying to arrest a man at the Santa Claud parade Saturday, according to the department.
-
Elementary school students build bench with secret compartment to share messages of kindness
All the students in the school can take a paper form that's available available in every classroom, pen something positive about someone else, and deposit the note in a secret compartment underneath the rainbow bench.
-
Oak Bay Light Up Christmas festival returns after pandemic cancellations
After an involuntary two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Oak Bay's annual Christmas festival has returned.