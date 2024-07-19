'You feel invaded': Residents worried after car windows smashed in Sage Creek

A rash of smashed car windows in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has left residents on edge.

Several vehicles and garages were broken into early Friday morning. Personal belongings, electronics and garage door openers were taken from cars that lined the street.

That afternoon, piles of glass shards from broken windows were all that was left.

“The garage door was open and the windows of the truck were broken too … and then I saw the front, and then I saw the two cars (were) broken into as well,” said Anastasia Lopez. All three of the vehicles belonging to Lopez’s family were hit.

“We’re all worried because our wallets were taken,” she said. “All of our IDs, credit cards, debit cards are there.”

The Lopez family moved from Chile to Winnipeg 10 years ago; their Permanent Resident cards were also swiped in the smashing spree.

“We’re feeling a little bit unsafe,” Lopez said.

Don Plamondon and his wife also had their cars broken into Friday morning. While the glass was cleaned up, footprints left by the suspect dotted the backseats.

“It’s kind of psychologically damaging I have to be honest,” he said. “You know, you feel invaded.”

Plamondon moved to the neighbourhood just over a year ago. But in that time, he said his cars have been hit twice by thieves.

“I don’t have a great sense of security for this area,” he said. “It is a nice new area, but we’re already thinking about where to go next.”

Like the car windows, those who live nearby said their sense of security has been shattered too.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they came back tonight,” said neighbour Jennifer Arcand.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it’s already received reports about the break-ins, and recommended residents take precautions.

“Remove any items from your vehicle that may be valuable,” said Const. Claude Chancy. That includes change, electronics, wallets, identification, registration and garage door openers.

While Chancy said the act is a crime of opportunity, he added there is no need to panic at this time.

Instead, residents are left to pick up the pieces.

“I hope everything gets more safe,” Lopez said.

Plamondon said he plans to submit an application for the province’s $300 security rebate as he amps up the safety measures around his home.

According to the provincial government, rebate payments will start in August.

WPS said it’s still too early in the investigation to identify any suspects but encourages anyone who has been a victim of this crime to file a report online.