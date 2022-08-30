'You get old because you stop playing': Winnipeg senior continues to take the ice as he approaches his 89th birthday
A Winnipeg man is proving age is just a number as he continues to lace up the skates at nearly 89 years old.
Ray Newman continues to take the ice with his friends as part of a senior’s league.
“You don’t stop playing because you get old, you get old because you stop playing,” said Newman.
He said the league got underway in 2014 as a way for guys to continue playing hockey throughout the summer.
“We have a group of guys where good sportsmanship transcends ego. It’s just a totally gentlemanly group of guys, and we have a great time together. We have a great time after having a beer or two at a pub, or something. It’s just so great. I look forward to it.”
Newman has been around the game for most of his life, even getting involved in a rec group that his son was a part of that started up in 1978 when he and his friends were done high school.
“Whenever we would play the Red River College, Ray was the president at the time and a staunch supporter of sports in general. So he would coach the Dukes against his Red River Rebels,” said Dwayne Newman, Ray's oldest son.
Dwayne said his dad would also drive the team bus for the Dukes when they hit the road for games and was also the mechanic when the bus needed some work.
“He became the coach. He’s got a green suit and white tie that matches the Dukes' stuff, and so he just became the OG of the Dukes.”
Dwayne said his dad became a mentor and a father figure for so many of the guys who played for the team.
“He’s just kind of an inspiration. Well, certainly for me. He’s my dad. He’s my hero, but for all these other guys. The age range in our group is from 53 to 89, so a lot of these guys are just saying ‘hey, there’s hope. This is great’. They’re all inspired by him.”
To show support, many of the former Dukes showed up to Newman’s game last week to cheer him on.
Newman said he just loves the game of hockey and doesn’t plan on quitting anytime soon.
He also offered some advice to those who hope to play hockey for as long as he has.
“Take care of your body. You only get one, and stay away from the stuff that is body damaging, and you’ll be able to do what I’m doing.”
