'You gotta go all in': Recovery Day celebrates freedom from addiction

It was an afternoon of celebrating recovery, as those affected by addiction gathered at The Forks on Saturday for Recovery Day.

Non-profit organizations like Resource Assistance for Youth and the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre were represented at the event, providing information about how to help those affected by addiction.

As well, musical performances took place on the Scotiabank stage, and there was a vendor marketplace.

The event also featured several guest speakers, including Chet Hanks - son of actor Tom Hanks - who is in recovery himself.

"A lot of people don't have any access to any knowledge of what recovery is all about," said Hanks.

"You gotta go all in, you gotta show up, and you gotta stand alone in your own thoughts and your own mind," he said.

It was the third annual Recovery Day celebration, and the first one to take place in person since the beginning of the pandemic. The event had run virtually in 2020 and 2021.