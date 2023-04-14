'You're an amazing human': Former Winnipegger gets touching gifts from former Winnipeg Jets player

Jacob Trouba posing with Isaiah Marquez-Greene after gifting him his game-worn jersey and a scholarship from the Garden of Dreams Foundation. (April 13, 2023. Source: New York Rangers/Twitter) Jacob Trouba posing with Isaiah Marquez-Greene after gifting him his game-worn jersey and a scholarship from the Garden of Dreams Foundation. (April 13, 2023. Source: New York Rangers/Twitter)

