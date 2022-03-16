Young girl attacked by unknown man on her way to school: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.

Police said investigators were told the girl, who is middle-school aged, was walking along Greencrest Avenue towards Ulster Street, heading to school on Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. As she was walking, police said an unknown man came up from behind her, pulled her to the ground and began dragging her.

The girl was able to kick herself free from the man who then ran way on foot, police said. She was able to make it home safely and police were called. Police said the girl did not need medical attention.

Police said the school division has sent out a notification advising the community of the assault.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s to 30s, around 5’10” to 6’0” in height with an average build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark baggy jeans, and a toque. Police said his overall appearance was "unkempt and dirty" and he wore a black COVID-19 face mask.

Anyone who may have seen this man or have any information about the assault is asked to call the Child Investigations Unit at 204-986-3296.

Winnipeg police will speak about the incident at 1:15 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.