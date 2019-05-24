Dozens of youth gathered on the steps of the Manitoba Legislative building Friday for a rally to raise awareness about the environment and to ask the City of Winnipeg to declare a climate emergency.

Organizers said the move would help make the city consider the environment when creating legislation.

Most of those who gathered are under 20 years old. Many held signs showing flames and wore bright colours to highlight the urgent need for action.

Several high school students spoke at the event.

After the rally the group is making its way to city hall.