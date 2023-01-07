Youths arrested for bear spray attack: Police

Two youths are facing assault and robbery charges after a bear spray attack Friday afternoon.

Winnipeg police say they were called to a business in the 900 block of Milt Stegall Drive for reports of shoplifting.

Responding officers caught up with two suspects at the corner of Empress Street and Ellice Avenue. The suspects fled in separate directions, but were quickly caught.

Police say one suspect brandished a canister of bear spray toward officers before discarding it. Both suspects were arrested without further incident.

Investigators believe the suspects stole three boxes of “Confetti Poppers” – worth approximately $150.00 - from the store before fleeing on foot. One of the suspects allegedly sprayed a 61-year-old man with bear spray when he tried to intervene. The victim was not seriously hurt.

Two boys, aged 12 and 14, face serious charges which have yet to be proven in court. They have been released on an undertaking.

A few hours later, around 5:15 p.m. Friday, the Tactical Support Team (TST) was at an apartment block in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue after a reports of a man making threats to police.

Officers evacuated residents of the apartment complex due to public safety concerns and as a result of direct threats made by the suspect toward police officers.

After everyone was safe, TST members arrested the suspect using a conductive energy weapon. The suspect was medically cleared on the scene and he was taken into custody.

A 35-year-old man faces charges of uttering threats and mischief, which have yet to be proven in court.