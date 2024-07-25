Youths, including nine-year-old, arrested following break and enter, arson: Winnipeg police

Five boys, including a nine-year-old, have been arrested following a break-and-enter and an arson in the West End early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a store in the 1000 block of Ellice Avenue at around 1 a.m. They said the front window was smashed, and suspects damaged the inside of the store and stole merchandise before running away.

Thirty minutes later, officers received another report of a group of youths setting a fire inside a gazebo behind a property in the 1000 block of Sargent Avenue.

The youths were later arrested in the 500 block of Spence Street.

A 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, and two 14-year-old boys were arrested and are facing arson and break-and-enter charges. They were released on an undertaking and returned to an adult.

The charges have not been proven in court.

A nine-year-old was also arrested as part of the group. He was referred to the Turnabout Program, which aims to help children under the age of 12 avoid trouble with law enforcement.