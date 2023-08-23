Zach Whitecloud receives hero’s welcome in home community during Stanley Cup visit

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation rolled out the red carpet on Wednesday to honour one of their own who made it to the top of the hockey world this summer.

Zach Whitecloud, a defenceman with the Vegas Golden Knights, returned to the community Wednesday, with the Stanley Cup in tow.

“I know a lot of you travelled from far distances and have come out to support myself, my family and our community. So thank you everyone for taking the time to come and celebrate a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” Whitecloud told supporters during a speech.

The community gathered at the powwow grounds. Whitecloud was driven in on a horse-pulled carriage and pulled around the grounds, giving everyone in the community a chance to witness the Stanley Cup.

A hero’s welcome for Zach Whitecloud at his home Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/Epoym8zNFE — Jill Macyshon (@JillMacyshonCTV) August 23, 2023

Whitecloud is believed to be the first player from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to play in the National Hockey League.

“All 62 First Nations are very proud of you Zachary,” said Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick. “We support you and you see it here today, with all the people that have come to be able to witness such an honour.”

Tim Whitecloud, Zach’s father and a band councillor in Sioux Valley, said it’s unbelievable how far his son has gone in his career since he picked up his first hockey stick as a child.

“He grew up playing with his cousins and relatives here in Sioux Valley,” Tim said. “There was about 12 of them started out together playing. They played at all the local arenas.”

Sioux Valley Chief Jennifer Bone said she believes Whitecloud won’t be the only player from the community to make it to the NHL, as the next generation is watching what he’s accomplished.

“I think it gives them a lot of inspiration to be the best they can be, playing hockey and how important education is, and just working hard to achieve their goals,” she said.

Among those looking up to Whitecloud is Darien Wacata, 11, who wants to play in the NHL one day.

“As soon as I heard he won the cup, I got really excited about that,” he said.

The cup has made several stops in Manitoba this summer, including Brandon, Winnipeg and Oakbank.

-With files from CTV's Danton Unger and The Canadian Press