Zebra mussel containment coming to Clear Lake

Parks Canada said more evidence of zebra mussels has been found in a Manitoba lake.

In a bulletin issued Friday, Parks Canada said an adult zebra mussel was found Wednesday in Boat Cove in Clear Lake, which is part of Riding Mountain National Park.

"Parks Canada snorkellers found one partial shell and one living, adult-sized zebra mussel attached to a rock. Water samples collected from Boat Cove from June 19-27, 2024, have also tested positive for environmental DNA from zebra mussels," the bulletin reads.

"This evidence shows zebra mussels are building a presence in Clear Lake."

The mussels are an invasive species and have significant impacts on local ecosystems.

Zebra mussels were first detected in Clear Lake in 2023. Earlier this year, the province temporarily banned personal watercraft, including canoes and stand-up paddleboards, from Clear Lake this summer.

Parks Canada said a containment curtain is arriving next week and will be installed from Boat Cove to the pier, isolating the area where the zebra mussel was found from the rest of the lake. It is not expected to have an impact on swimming, fishing or The Martese tour boat.

Parks Canada said it is waiting for the results of surveys and studies until a decision is made on using potash to eradicate zebra mussels.

