

Kraig Krause, CTV Winnipeg





Willow and Baffin are the two names selected for the polar bear cubs at the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

Tuesday, January 23 the Assiniboine Park Zoo asked the public to vote on an assortment of names, and the final four came down to Arctic, and Baffin for the male cub and Willow, and Tundra for the female.

The Zoo tallied 5000 votes, and Baffin and Willow won by a substantial margin. The cubs made their first public appearance Friday morning, adding to the nine polar bears currently at the Zoo.

The cubs made their way to Winnipeg in early December after being identified by Manitoba Sustainable Development and transferred to the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre.

When polar bears first arrived at the Zoo they are placed in the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre to mature before joining the other bears.

Baffin and Willow can be seen daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.