Zoo, The Leaf closed for maintenance

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be closed this week for its yearly maintenance, and The Leaf will also shut down for a few days for a display change.

During its closure, the Zoo will conduct minor repairs, painting, and deep cleaning in buildings throughout the grounds. The Zoo Lights displays will also be taken down.

The Zoo will re-open on Saturday, Jan. 14 and resume regular daytime hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The biomes at The Leaf will be closed to the public from Monday through Wednesday this week for a display change and garden maintenance.

The scheduled closure will only affect the biomes at The Leaf. The coffee bar, gift shop, and the Gather Craft Kitchen & Bar will be open regular hours.

During the biome closure, the Babs Asper Display House will be outfitted with a new winter display.

"Unfurl, which will run from January 12 – March 19, takes inspiration in the idea of new beginnings and is meant to evoke feelings of renewal and rejuvenation," said a news release from the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

While the area is being transformed, the Conservancy’s horticulture team will also take the opportunity to complete additional garden maintenance in The Leaf’s other three biomes.

The biomes will re-open on Thursday, Jan. 12 and resume regular hours of operation, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.