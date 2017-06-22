

CTV Winnipeg





A number of streets were blocked off in Winnipeg’s Weston area while police executed a search warrant in a home.

The Winnipeg Police Service said they arrived on scene on Logan Avenue near Keewatin Street just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning. One person was taken into custody.

Police wouldn’t get into specifics on what they were searching for.

A number of police cars and the tactical units were seen in the area.

Officers said a number of streets were blocked off. WPS initially said streets were blocked off for the public’s safety, but now say that is no longer a concern.

