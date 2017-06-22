Featured
1 arrested after police search Weston area home
WPS initially said streets were blocked off for the public’s safety, but now say that is no longer a concern.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:08AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:38AM CST
A number of streets were blocked off in Winnipeg’s Weston area while police executed a search warrant in a home.
The Winnipeg Police Service said they arrived on scene on Logan Avenue near Keewatin Street just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning. One person was taken into custody.
Police wouldn’t get into specifics on what they were searching for.
A number of police cars and the tactical units were seen in the area.
Officers said a number of streets were blocked off. WPS initially said streets were blocked off for the public’s safety, but now say that is no longer a concern.
More to come.
