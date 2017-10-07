

CTV Winnipeg





One man is dead following a fatal motorcycle collision early Saturday morning.

Winnipeg Police Service said around 1:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to a serious single vehicle crash in the area of London St. and Amelia Cr. after someone walking by came across it.

An adult man was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators have identified Leyland McDougal, 29, as the victim of the crash. They believe McDougal was traveling north on London St. when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Investigators said he was not wearing a helmet.

Police continue to investigate the incident.