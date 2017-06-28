

CTV Winnipeg





Brandon police are investigating a break-and-enter that they said resulted in $10,000 worth of brand new flooring and windows being stolen.

Police said it happened at a building in the 1100 block of Rosser Avenue in downtown Brandon, when an unknown number of suspects made away with the stolen items.

Police are unsure of when exactly the incident happened, but they said it took place within the last couple of weeks.

Anyone with information can contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345, or Crime Stoppers at 204-727-8477.