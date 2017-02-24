

CTV Winnipeg





MTS Centre spectators will be treated to a remodeled facility this fall.

True North Sports and Entertainment said it is sinking $12 million into new lighting, flooring, ceiling and signage.

The company said building upgrades will shift this week from work in the arena bowl to renovations in the concourses.

New food and drink options will be added too, it said.

“The 2017 MTS Centre Concourse Renovations Project is a significant upgrade that will be completed in a series of phases over the next several months,” said Norva Riddell, True North’s Senior Vice-President of Sales and marketing.

“During the renovations, True North Sports + Entertainment is committed to keeping fans informed with progress updates on www.winnipegjets.com, social media, and with direct communication to our seat holders.”

The facelift is part of a multi-year capital expenditure and venue improvement plan announced by True North in 2016. The project is slated for completion in late fall of 2017.