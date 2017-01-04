Manitoba RCMP said their month-long holiday checkstop program led to hundreds of impaired driving related charges.

Police said 122 people have been charged with impaired driving related offences, and 60 alcohol and drug related suspensions were issued.

However, six people died in the duration of the program, which include four snowmobile collisions. Three of the six incidents are suspected to involve impaired driving, police said.

In total, 11,781 vehicles were stopped during 250 checkstops throughout the province, compared with 10,787 vehicles at 205 checkstops during the 2015 program.