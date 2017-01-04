Featured
122 impaired driving charges, 6 fatalities during holiday checkstops
Over 11,000 vehicles were stopped at 250 checkstop locations in Manitoba during the month-long program. (File Image)
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 12:49PM CST
Manitoba RCMP said their month-long holiday checkstop program led to hundreds of impaired driving related charges.
Police said 122 people have been charged with impaired driving related offences, and 60 alcohol and drug related suspensions were issued.
However, six people died in the duration of the program, which include four snowmobile collisions. Three of the six incidents are suspected to involve impaired driving, police said.
In total, 11,781 vehicles were stopped during 250 checkstops throughout the province, compared with 10,787 vehicles at 205 checkstops during the 2015 program.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Homicide Unit investigating after shooting victim found in middle of street
- 122 impaired driving charges, 6 fatalities during holiday checkstops
- Winnipeg police receive 16,000 online reports in 2016
- Western wheat growers ask Ottawa for refund, launch petition
- 'Obama Out': President ending reign as pop culture king