New numbers released by Canada Border Services Agency show 170 asylum claimants were apprehended by RCMP entering Manitoba last month.

This number represents asylum seekers intercepted between designated ports of entry.

This brings the province’s total for 2017 up to 331. That’s the second highest number out of Canadian provinces, both for March and for the year.

Quebec had the highest number of asylum seekers intercepted by RCMP both last month and annually, with 644 people seeking entry into Canada through that province in March, for a total of 1,321 this year.

The new figures also showed Manitoba saw 35 asylum claimants enter the province last month through a land port of entry, but none through air and marine ports.

In total, about 115 asylum claimants were processed last month in Manitoba by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, bringing the annual total to 140.

The new figures also show the RCMP intercepted 887 people in total crossing between official border points, up from 658 in February.

The increase in illegal border crossings is sure to renew pressure on the federal Liberal government to address the issue, which is believed to be linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Most of the people crossing illegally into Canada have gone on to claim asylum, but it will be months before the outcome of those cases are know.

The figures also show a general increase in asylum claims in Canada, with 3,440 processed in March compared with 2,885 in February.

- With files from the Canadian Press