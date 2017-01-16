Winnipeg police said a man and woman have been charged in a string of downtown robberies that caused thousands in stolen merchandise and property damage.

Police said the downtown area has had a rash of commercial break and enters at small businesses like corner grocery stores and clothing storefronts. This launched a focused project by Division 11 detectives and support unit members.

According to police, their investigation revealed a man and woman suspect targeted about 26 small businesses in the area.

Officers said during these break-ins, the suspects stole cash registers and the money inside, cigarettes, lottery tickets and clothing, totaling about $40,000 in stolen merchandise. Property damage as a result of the robberies is pegged at about $17,500.

Police said the suspects broke into a food store on Jan. 14 in the 800 block of Portage Avenue. Officials said the business was damaged and property was stolen.

Both suspects were found shortly after the break-in in the 600 block of Broadway. They were arrested with help from the Canine Unit and patrol members.

Michelle Jazzalyn Bird, 37, and Cornell Lee Belanger, 35, were arrested and charged with dozens of theft-related charges.