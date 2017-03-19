

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP said a head-on crash near Winkler, Man. Sunday injured nine people, two of them critically.

The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. on Highway 32 south of Winkler. Police said a northbound SUV with five passengers collided head-on with a southbound car carrying four people.

Police said the 37-year-old woman driving the SUV and an 11-year-old boy, both from Winkler, were taken to hospital in Winnipeg where they remain in critical condition.

Three girls, ages seven, five, and one, who were also riding in the SUV, were taken to local hospital in stable condition.

The 41-year-old man driving the car, as well as three women, ages 38, 17, and 13, all from the Winkler area, were taken to local hospital in stable condition.

Police said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and everyone was wearing seatbelts or proper restraints.

The Morden RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.