2 men killed in pair of weekend crashes on Manitoba highways
The Mounties said a van travelling south on Highway 16 collided head-on with a northbound semi-truck pulling two trailers.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 10:24AM CST
RCMP said it was a deadly weekend on Manitoba roads after responding to two fatal collisions.
The first crash happened Sunday at around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 7 north of Teulon. Police said a pickup truck drove off the road and hit a telephone pole.
The driver and only occupant of the truck was taken to hospital in serious condition. The 81-year-old man from the RM of Armstrong later died.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said.
The next crash happened the same day at 1:30 p.m. Amaranth RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 16 at Road 54 West.
The Mounties said a van was travelling south on Highway 16, which is a single lane roadway, and tried to pass another vehicle. The van collided head-on with a northbound semi-truck pulling two trailers.
The driver of the van, a 23-year-old man from the RM of Westlake-Gladstone, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
