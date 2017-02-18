Featured
200 Winnipeg jobs cut as Tru Serv distribution centre closing
200 workers at the Winnipeg Tru Serv distribution centre will lose their jobs as the centre closes.
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 6:15PM CST
A long-time Winnipeg retail distribution centre is closing, putting more than 200 people out of jobs.
A spokesperson for Lowe's Canada confirms the Tru Serv's head office and distribution centre will close by October.
In total, 218 jobs will gradually be cut -- 200 of those jobs are in Winnipeg. The remaining 18 workers are in Kitchener.
A spokesperson said Lowe's decided to integrate the work done in the two cities into newer facilities in Ontario, Alberta and Quebec.
