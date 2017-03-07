Featured
$200K in cash, pot seized during traffic stop near Carberry
While searching a car on the Trans-Canada Highway on March 2, police found a small amount of marijuana and more than $200,000 in cash. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 4:30PM CST
Three people have been charged after a traffic stop on a southwestern Manitoba highway turned up hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and drugs.
Police said it happened March 2 at around 1 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Carberry.
Officers stopped a 2017 Dodge Durango travelling 150 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometres per hour zone.
Upon searching the car, police found a small amount of marijuana and more than $200,000 in cash.
Darren Gurniak, 50, from Port Coquitlam, B.C., and Justin Poitras, 28, and Lea Murrell, 30, both from Winnipeg, face a number of drug related charges.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- WikiLeaks CIA data breach could expose Canada's vulnerabilities: ex-analyst
- $200K in cash, pot seized during traffic stop near Carberry
- Police search for 63-year-old man, missing since weekend
- MP Niki Ashton says she's not running for NDP leadership because she's a woman
- Five vehicle highway crash strands motorists during winter storm