

CTV Winnipeg





A group of video gamers completed a 24-hour marathon to raise money for mental health.

The team from criticalhit.tv, a website devoted to video games and players, held their third-annual marathon gaming session from noon Saturday until noon Sunday. They streamed the session live online.

People could donate to the group, and all funds went to the Critical Cause: Gamers for Mental Health fund at the Winnipeg Foundation.

The group includes members who have struggled with mental health their whole lives, said organizer Nolan Bicknell.

“I have a friend of mine who took her life a couple years ago and I really wish that I could have done something while she was still around to alleviate some of the suffering that she was going through,” he said.

“We started the Critical Cause in her name and in the name of people who are struggling with mental health on a day-to-day basis.”

Bicknell said the Winnipeg Foundation will pool the money into a fund and invest it, with the interest going towards local organizations chosen by the Critical Hit crew helping people with mental health.

Although the streaming session has ended, people can still donate at the Winnipeg Foundation webpage.

As of Sunday afternoon, the event had raised more than $4,400.