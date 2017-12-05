Featured
26-year-old shot near Portage la Prairie: RCMP
Portage RCMP are investigating after a man was shot. (Source: Golden West Radio/PortageOnline.com)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 12:07PM CST
Portage RCMP are investigating after a man was shot.
Shortly before 5 a.m., officers arrived at a home at Poplar Bay in Portage la Prairie and a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for non- life threatening injuries.
RCMP said the incident does not appear to be random and there is no concern for public safety.
Officers remain on scene at this time with the police dog unit to further investigate.
Portage #rcmpmb remain on scene of early morning shooting in Portage la Prairie. 26yo male has non-life threatening injuries. Public safety not an issue— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 5, 2017