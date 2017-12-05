

CTV Winnipeg





Portage RCMP are investigating after a man was shot.

Shortly before 5 a.m., officers arrived at a home at Poplar Bay in Portage la Prairie and a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for non- life threatening injuries.

RCMP said the incident does not appear to be random and there is no concern for public safety.

Officers remain on scene at this time with the police dog unit to further investigate.