

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has died after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.

Headingly RCMP responded to the call around 6:40 a.m., five kilometres north of Sanford, in the RM of Macdonald.

Investigators believe a northbound car, being driven by a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg, veered into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a semi-trailer.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known if he was wearing a seatbelt or if alcohol was a factor.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 46-year-old man from Winnipeg, was not injured.

Officers from the Headingley Detachment along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.