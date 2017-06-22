Featured
28-year-old dead in Highway 3 collision
Headingly RCMP responded to the call around 6:40 a.m, five kilometres north of Sanford, in the RM of Macdonald. (File Image)
A Winnipeg man has died after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.
Headingly RCMP responded to the call around 6:40 a.m., five kilometres north of Sanford, in the RM of Macdonald.
Investigators believe a northbound car, being driven by a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg, veered into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a semi-trailer.
The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known if he was wearing a seatbelt or if alcohol was a factor.
The driver of the semi-trailer, a 46-year-old man from Winnipeg, was not injured.
Officers from the Headingley Detachment along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.
