A Manitoba couple in their 70s is lucky to be safe and sound this weekend after making a bad turn onto a road near Steinbach Thursday and didn't return home.

RCMP say a 78-year-old man and a woman in her mid-70s who live outside of Steinbach were out for a drive when they turned onto a rural road off Highway 210 and got stuck.

"He likes to explore new areas," said Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

RCMP say the man left the vehicle behind to go for help, but never returned and spent the night outside. The woman stayed in the vehicle overnight.

Friday morning, RCMP said the woman walked back to highway 210, where she got picked up.

When the woman arrived at home and the man was not there, she called police.

RCMP say the man was found lying in a ditch about half a mile from the vehicle.

"He was cold," said Manaigre.

He said the couple left their home around 5:30 p.m. The woman called police around 8 a.m.

Manaigre said the 78-year-old man spent about 12 hours outside before being located.

RCMP said the man is now safe and doing well, but remains in hospital for observation.

Manaigre recommends people who enjoy exploring let others know where they're going and when they'll be back.

He said the couple were not travelling with a cellphone and it's important to carry a form of communication.

"It's very fortunate that this came to a happy conclusion," said Manaigre.