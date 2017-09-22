Technology could soon help Winnipeg drivers avoid road construction.

Transportation department officials are pitching a $390,000 lane closure App.

The App would contain up to the minute information on blocked routes.

If approved, construction firms and utilities would be mandated to use the App informing drivers of the exact time a lane is being shut down.

The program would eventually apply to all routes including bike paths and sidewalks.

Transportation officials say the App would also benefit transit and emergency services.