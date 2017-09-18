The lawyers for accused letter bomber Guido Amsel were in court Monday morning challenging information used to obtain a DNA warrant from their client.

Amsel is facing multiple counts of attempted murder and explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to his ex-wife and two Winnipeg law firms in July 2015. One of the bombs detonated, seriously injuring lawyer Maria Mitousis.

The actual trial doesn’t start until next month, however court has set aside time to hear a defence motion challenging the legality of a blood sample taken from their client.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Kostiuk told court investigators who prepared the information to obtain should be called for cross-examination to answer questions about the exclusion of certain reports.

Part of the issue surrounds swabs that were taken from Amsel’s hands in July 2015.

Kostiuk told court an initial test detected the presence of an explosive substance on Amsel’s hands. He told court one investigator indicated a second lab test was required to confirm the findings of the initial test but that information wasn’t properly communicated between investigators and their superiors.

“The statement that swabs tested positive for HME (homemade explosives) is at the same time true and deceptive,” Kostiuk told court. “The only conclusion that can be drawn is that presumptive testing cannot be used as evidence.”

The defence also has questions about a handwriting analysis that formed part of the information to obtain the warrant.

“The fact that there is an undisclosed report that never made its way to the information again raises questions about whether that report ought to have been included.”

Kostiuk told court that investigators should be required to answer questions to determine if it was “a good-faith accident or negligence or deceit.”

Amsel, who remains in custody, was also in court wearing a headset to make it easier for him to hear the proceedings.

The Crown will respond to the defence’s submission Monday afternoon.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to all charges and will be tried by judge alone in provincial court in October.

The trial will deal with all charges pending against Amsel.