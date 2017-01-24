A Health Canada safety review of a widely used antibiotic, fluoroquinolones, found the drug is linked to potentially dangerous and disabling side effects.

It said the antibacterial prescription drugs can cause tendonitis or tendon inflammation, damage or disorder to nerves outside the spinal cord and brain, and central nervous system disorders.

The drug is authorized for sale in Canada to treat many types of bacterial infections, like urinary tract and respiratory infections.

Health Canada said it carried out a review of the potential risk of persistent or disabling side effects after a similar review was done by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The Canadian agency concluded some of the known side effects may be persistent or disabling in rare cases.

Health Canada said it will work with some of the manufacturers to update the safety information to inform about the potential risk.

A full report on Health Canada’s review can be read here.